Xavi impressed by Flick's innovation: reveals the truth about De Jong's new position

No one expected to see Frenkie de Jong there: a right-back in the top-of-the-table clash against Atlético Madrid. Hansi Flick's innovation caught everyone off guard. It even forced his former coach, Xavi Hernández, to pause and comment.

De Jong joined up with the Netherlands squad on Monday, the new position still drawing widespread astonishment. He had shone at Wimbledon in the 2-1 win, coming off the bench in the second half to surprise Atlético Madrid. He started on the right flank before finishing the game in midfield.

Xavi: this is not what I have in mind

Xavi Hernández, now the Netherlands coach and formerly in charge at Barcelona, shared that astonishment at a press conference, even as he praised the versatility of the Barcelona man as a complete footballer.

"Yesterday against Atlético, de Jong played as a full-back," Xavi explained. "This is not what I have in mind, even though I also deployed him as a centre-back at Barcelona."

He added: "But what I am certain of is that Frenkie is a top-class player, capable of playing in any position, whether as a holding player or as a midfielder. He is a top-class player."

Those words summed up the truth about de Jong. He is a player not confined by a position, but one who makes the position himself.

Flick's innovation sparks debate

Flick did not simply react with a forced substitution. This was a tactical innovation. With top spot at stake, he trusted de Jong to shut down the right flank, then restore balance in midfield through the decisive minutes.

That is what Xavi praised: the Dutchman's versatility, his ability to be a holding player at number six, a midfielder, a centre-back, and now a right-back, all without losing his quality.

The Netherlands on top

De Jong now reports for international duty with a Netherlands side leading Group Two of the UEFA Nations League on eight points from a possible twelve.

Greece, level on eight points, visit on Friday. Germany, on five, await on Monday.

So while Xavi weighs up how to use this multi-positional gem for the national team, the question lingers at Barcelona. Has Flick found a new position for de Jong, or was it merely an emergency fix on a crazy night at the Metropolitano?