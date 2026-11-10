'Sometimes it is difficult to sleep!' – Xavi Hernandez makes raw manager pressure admission after Vincent Kompany health scare

Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez has sent a heartfelt message of support to Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany following his recent hospitalisation. Reflecting on the intense stress of top-level management, Xavi admitted that relentless pressure can take a heavy physical toll on head coaches.
Xavi sends support to Kompany following training ground collapse
Netherlands national team head coach Xavi Hernandez has offered his support to Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany as the Belgian recovers from a serious health scare. Kompany collapsed at Bayern's training complex two weeks ago and was rushed to hospital, where he was diagnosed with meningitis.
Bayern Honorary President Uli Hoeness provided a hopeful update on Kompany's condition, with assistant Aaron Danks temporarily taking over first-team duties at Der Rekordmeister.
Speaking at his press conference on Monday, 9 November, Xavi expressed concern for his managerial counterpart.
Xavi admits management stress causes sleep deprivation
Reflecting on the psychological demands of managing elite teams, Xavi acknowledged the immense strain that comes with chasing results at top clubs and national teams.
"I do not know him personally, but I wish Vincent Kompany a speedy recovery," Xavi stated. "Sometimes we feel a lot of stress and a lot of pressure. Especially when things do not go as you expect."
"Sometimes it is difficult to sleep. It is part of the process, of our job," the former Barcelona boss admitted. "I hope he recovers well. He is doing very well at Bayern."
Parallel paths under Pep Guardiola's mentorship
The connection between Xavi and Kompany extends beyond their current roles at the summit of European football, as both managers were heavily shaped by legendary coach Pep Guardiola.
Xavi served as the tactical engine of Guardiola's historic Barcelona side, while Kompany captained Guardiola's record-breaking Manchester City teams.
Both former midfielders transitioned into high-pressure managerial roles, with Xavi drawing on his experiences at Barcelona and the Dutch national team to empathise with Kompany's plight.
Bayern move forward as Kompany continues recovery
Kompany continues his gradual recovery following his release from hospital, with Bayern Munich closely monitoring his progress before determining his return to the bench.
Danks will maintain interim charge of team activities as the German giants navigate their upcoming domestic and European fixtures.
Xavi and the footballing world continue to send positive wishes to the 39-year-old manager as he works towards a full recovery.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.