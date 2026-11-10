Seedorf secret chats! Xavi lifts lid on Memphis talks after shutting down Holland omission questions

Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez has explained why all-time top scorer Memphis Depay missed out on the national squad once again. Xavi revealed that he remains in regular contact with Corinthians manager Clarence Seedorf regarding the forward's fitness and international future.
Memphis omitted again as Xavi focuses on available squad
Netherlands national team head coach Xavi Hernandez has addressed the continued absence of Memphis Depay ahead of upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Greece and Germany. The country's all-time top scorer, now playing for Corinthians, was left out of the squad due to a lack of match rhythm and fitness.
Xavi faced persistent questioning regarding the 55-goal striker during his press conference on Monday.
The Oranje boss urged reporters to shift their attention towards the players who are fit and available for selection.
Xavi reveals dialogue with Seedorf over Memphis's future
Addressing his communication strategy, Xavi confirmed that he maintains a close working relationship with Corinthians manager Clarence Seedorf to monitor Memphis's progress in Brazil.
"I talk to Clarence Seedorf (the Corinthians manager) about many things. We are in contact," Xavi told reporters. When pressed further on a potential international return, the coach jokingly responded: "Whether Memphis can ever return? You say 'sorry,' but keep asking. I respect all the players who aren't there, but let's talk about the players who are."
Xavi added that while Memphis remains a special case who can make a difference, he currently needs time to recover match sharpness.
Van Nistelrooy coordination and attacking options
Xavi also touched upon communication regarding other attacking options in the squad, highlighting the supportive role played by his coaching staff, including Ruud van Nistelrooy.
Discussing striker Brian Brobbey—who later withdrew from the squad alongside Virgil van Dijk due to fitness concerns—Xavi noted: "No, I haven't spoken to Le Bris. I have been in contact with Brian and Ruud van Nistelrooij is also in good contact with him. He feels good, we will see how he feels when he reports here, but he played very well yesterday."
With Cody Gakpo and other attacking profiles available, Xavi expressed confidence in his current forward line.
Oranje prepare for crucial Nations League finale
The Netherlands wrap up their Nations League group stage campaign by hosting Greece at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam on Friday before travelling to Berlin to face Germany on Monday, 16 November.
With a depleted 23-player squad following late fitness withdrawals, Xavi will rely on his available group to secure vital results.
Memphis, meanwhile, will look to regain full rhythm under Seedorf's guidance in Brazil ahead of future international windows.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.