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FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-GETAFEAFP
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Xavi Espart on el clásico: we will go into a war against Real Madrid

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
X. Espart
Spain

Barcelona's young player is excited for the Clasico

Barcelona youngster Xavi Espart is set to make his first Clasico start, with Real Madrid visiting the Camp Nou next Sunday in the tenth round of the Spanish league.

The 19-year-old, a graduate of the famed La Masia academy, knows what awaits him against Real Madrid: "The truth is that it will be a war of a match. We will give it our all, it is a Clasico match."

He went on to tell the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo": "You must always give 100% of your effort, and now we have a chance to take more points off them, and we will give it our all."

Primarily a left-back, Espart was handed the right-back role by German coach Hansi Flick in Barcelona's recent Champions League meeting with Paris Saint-Germain. He scored, though the French side ran out 4-2 winners.

Barcelona sit top of La Liga with a perfect 27 points, six clear of third-placed Real Madrid.



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