Xavi admits: Barcelona star does not get enough recognition

Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez used his media appearance to send a glowing message of appreciation to Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong.

Xavi spared no praise for the midfielder, whom he rates as one of the most complete footballers on the international stage. In his eyes, De Jong's value too often goes unrecognised.

Newspaper Sport carried his press conference remarks, in which he said: "De Jong does not get enough recognition, but not from the coaches. If you ask them, they will say he is the best. They watch Frenkie every day."

The Spaniard wanted to stress how the player is seen by those who work with him daily. Part of the criticism aimed at De Jong, or the lack of public appreciation, comes down to the difficulty of grasping certain aspects of his game.

He continued: "De Jong knows me and knows the members of the national team's technical staff. He knows our philosophy, and he will be an important player. He has everything required to deliver a good performance, and he is also a leader."

Those words lay bare the role Xavi has mapped out for De Jong in the new era of the Dutch side.

Their mutual understanding, coupled with the coach's faith in the Barcelona man's qualities, could make him one of the key cogs in the Netherlands team.

Xavi also touched on the prospect of De Jong lining up in midfield alongside Borussia Dortmund's Jobe Bellingham.

He harbours no doubt the pair can play together, drawing on his own experience as a player to explain why top footballers always find a way to click on the pitch.

"Many used to say that Iniesta and I could not play together," he said. "Can you believe that? But look at what happened afterwards. I have experience in this matter. And of course, Joey Veerman and Frenkie de Jong can play together."

He went on: "It is possible for them to play together. Veerman is producing good performances with Dortmund, and De Jong is a top-class player. He can help the team. We have good players, and everyone can play alongside one another. They can too, without the slightest doubt."

The message points to Xavi's determination to build a side without sacrificing talent for tactical cohesion.

Beyond De Jong, Xavi addressed other names on his list. On Donyell Malen, he feels the centre-forward role suits him best, even though he can also operate on the right.

Memphis Depay's absence came up too, with the coach putting it down to the striker needing regular minutes and renewed physical sharpness.

Still, he left the door ajar for a return. "We are open to calling upon a player of this kind, as he has the quality and the ability to make the difference," he added.