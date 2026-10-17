Xabi Alonso has given an update on Emiliano "Dibu" Martinez after the Argentine goalkeeper took a heavy blow to the head during Saturday evening's Premier League meeting with Everton, an injury that saw him taken to hospital for medical tests.

Alonso told reporters after the final whistle that Martinez left the pitch conscious and was undergoing tests at hospital, adding that was all he knew at that stage, with further details on the goalkeeper's condition still to come.

Worrying injury after collision with Branthwaite

Martinez caught a heavy blow to the jaw while contesting a free kick delivered into the penalty area on 65 minutes, with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite the other man going for it.

Down went the Argentine. Medical staff rushed on to administer first aid as concern spread through the Hill Dickinson Stadium, and the match was held up for around 10 minutes.

Treatment over, Martinez was carried off on a stretcher, scenes that pointed to something serious before Alonso confirmed he had left the pitch conscious and gone to hospital for the necessary tests.

Alonso pleased with second successive win

The game itself gave the Spaniard plenty to smile about. Chelsea picked up a second straight victory, and Alonso praised his players' spirit and the way they handled everything the night threw at them.

"The spirit was excellent," he said. "We knew how to be effective in different situations. I liked the team's spirit. We deserved the win. It was a great match."

Chelsea climb provisionally to fourth in the Premier League on 13 points, with the round's fixtures still to be completed.