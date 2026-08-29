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Wydad AC v Al Ain FC: Group G - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

Wydad officially bolster their squad with a new signing

Transfers
Wydad Casablanca
Botola Pro
Morocco

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Wydad AC confirmed the signing of striker Soufiane Hitli from Dutch club Telstar on Saturday, adding firepower to the squad during the summer window ahead of next season.

Hitli has put pen to paper on a two-year deal that carries the option of a further season, according to the club's announcement. He becomes the latest arrival in the red side's ranks as their pre-season overhaul gathers pace.

The deal was officially announced days after both parties edged close to a final agreement. Minor contractual details had held up the move before the two sides ironed them out.

Last season Hitli turned out for Telstar and helped fire the club to promotion into the Eredivisie. He then chose a fresh challenge and a return to Morocco through the Wydad door.

Reinforcements keep coming as Wydad stay busy in the summer market, hunting players who can compete at home and on the continent. The club are chasing a stronger showing next season.

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