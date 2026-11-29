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Wouter Goes and Sydney van Hooijdonk are still far from best friends. The pair fought several physical battles in PEC Zwolle's 1-1 draw with AZ. Afterwards, the PEC striker complained: "His pinching drives me mad," he said.

Goes was lucky to finish the match in Zwolle after a foul on Ibrahim Cissoko could have earned him a second yellow card. He saw it differently.

"I think that first yellow card was very harsh," Goes told ESPN. "I definitely think this is a second yellow card. I just think he doesn't give it because the first yellow card was for absolutely nothing."

Goes acknowledged his mistake and admitted he could have been sent off. "That wasn't clever from me. I actually think he should give this one. It's a second yellow card, but it really shows that the first was for nothing. Literally nothing happened there."

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Goes picked up his first yellow card for holding Van Hooijdonk before a corner. The PEC striker was also booked. "I don't think the referee has played football himself. I don't agree with this," Goes said.

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The AZ and Netherlands Under-21s defender also had little time for referee Marc Nagtegaal. "You can't talk to him at all, we were just shown yellow cards straight away. First we're warned, but then not much else happens. I don't agree with it, but that's football."

After the match, Van Hooijdonk was asked about his battles with Goes. Some of the defender's old habits appeared to have resurfaced. "You won't be surprised, but I wonder why that pinching isn't spotted," the PEC striker said in frustration.

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"Apparently the VAR or the referee can't spot it, but the pinching drives me absolutely mad. I find it strange that we both get booked after that. I'll have a bruise on my bicep tomorrow," Van Hooijdonk sighed.

Van Hooijdonk and Goes have clashed before. In August 2025, they had another heated encounter during NAC's match against AZ. Referee Jeroen Manschot sent off Van Hooijdonk, then a NAC striker, after light contact with Goes. The defender made quite a show of it.