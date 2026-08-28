Wouter Goes angers his own team-mate: 'Just act normal'

Thom van Bergen is unimpressed by the way Wouter Goes plays, the FC Groningen striker said in an interview with Dagblad van het Noorden.

When DvhN asked him about his toughest opponent, the Groningen forward first mentioned Lutsharel Geertruida. "He is very quick and strong."

Van Bergen then also named Goes and Nick Verschuren (Sparta). "They talk to you a lot during the match, although that just makes me even more motivated to score."

"After the match against Goes I had bruises all over my arm," Van Bergen continued about the AZ defender.

"Do I like that? No, I could do without it. The following week I saw him with Jong Oranje and then I showed him my arm with all those bruises," he continued.

"'Something like that happens in a match,' he said then. I find that very easy. After that I’m just supposed to forget about it? Just act normal," Van Bergen concluded about his team-mate with Jong Oranje.

So far, Goes and Van Bergen have shared the pitch seven times for the Netherlands. They played 324 minutes together in those matches.