Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1049115774.jpgANP
Bart DHanis

Translated by

Wouter Goes angers his own team-mate: 'Just act normal'

AZ Alkmaar
FC Groningen
T. van Bergen
W. Goes

Thom van Bergen is unimpressed by the way Wouter Goes plays, the FC Groningen striker said in an interview with Dagblad van het Noorden.

When DvhN asked him about his toughest opponent, the Groningen forward first mentioned Lutsharel Geertruida. "He is very quick and strong."

Van Bergen then also named Goes and Nick Verschuren (Sparta). "They talk to you a lot during the match, although that just makes me even more motivated to score."

"After the match against Goes I had bruises all over my arm," Van Bergen continued about the AZ defender.

"Do I like that? No, I could do without it. The following week I saw him with Jong Oranje and then I showed him my arm with all those bruises," he continued.

"'Something like that happens in a match,' he said then. I find that very easy. After that I’m just supposed to forget about it? Just act normal," Van Bergen concluded about his team-mate with Jong Oranje.

So far, Goes and Van Bergen have shared the pitch seven times for the Netherlands. They played 324 minutes together in those matches.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google