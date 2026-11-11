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Bayern Munich's Harry Kane has not ruled out chasing the Premier League goalscoring record later in his career.

Only last week, the English striker extended his contract with the German record champions until 2029, when he would be nearly 36. He has not ruled out a Premier League return after that, having spent many years playing and scoring for Tottenham.

"Sometimes you just have to let things unfold, believe in yourself and keep working hard. That is my top priority at the moment," Kane told Sport Bild. Despite already being 33, the Englishman has shown no decline in his performances. Just a few weeks ago, he surprisingly won the Ballon d'Or as the world's best player ahead of Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) and Lamine Yamal (Barcelona).

In England, journalists have made a Premier League comeback a major talking point, with Kane still able to break the goalscoring record. He would probably need at least two good years to do it. His 213 goals leave him 47 short of Alan Shearer's tally of 260. Whether he could score that many in the demanding Premier League at 36 and 37 remains open to question.

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"I would never rule out breaking the Premier League goalscoring record one day. But at the moment, that is not my main focus," Kane admitted. His sights are primarily set on winning the Champions League with Bayern Munich and an international trophy with the Three Lions, preferably at the European Championship in 2028, which will be held in his home country and Ireland.