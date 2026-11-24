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Jorthy Mokio will be unavailable for Ajax for at least four months, Het Algemeen Dagblad reported on Tuesday afternoon. The midfielder has undergone surgery for a fractured fibula.

Late in Sunday's otherwise good-natured match, ADO player Sekou Sylla suddenly went in hard on the Ajax midfielder.

Mokio needed treatment after the challenge and had to be helped off the pitch. Coach Míchel Sánchez was worried about his player.

"He will be examined today (Sunday, ed.). I can't say much about it yet, but it didn't look good," the Spaniard said at the post-match press conference.

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Those fears proved justified. Mokio has already undergone surgery on his fibula and will be out of action for Ajax for at least four months.

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Before his injury, Mokio had scored for Ajax on Sunday. He finished coolly from Davy Klaassen's pass to put them 2-0 up.

The Congolese midfielder won't be back in action for Ajax until late February. That's a significant blow.

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Coach Míchel will have Julian Brandt and Sofyan Amrabat back for the upcoming matches against FC Thun and Feyenoord.

The Spanish coach can also call on Davy Klaassen, Yves Bissouma, Oscar Gloukh, Mohamed Abdella and Rayane Bounida.