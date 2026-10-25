“World-class!” Former Bayern Munich coach would award Marc Cucurella the Ballon d’Or

On Monday, the football world's attention turns to London's Walthamstow district, where the Ballon d'Or will be awarded in the evening at the Palladium Theatre on Oxford Circus. Many experts see Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane as the frontrunner. Magath has another name in mind.

The 73-year-old, who coached the German record champions from 2004 to 2007, would give the coveted award for the world's best footballer to Marc Cucurella, an unlikely name near the top of the bookmakers' lists.

Explaining his choice to Bild, Magath said: "He is world-class as a left-back, always there, strong at covering ground and loses hardly any duels," Magath told Bild, explaining his choice. "He shuts down his side and also gets forward. He played a big part in Spain's World Cup title."

Cucurella would be a surprise winner, with Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal and Michael Olise among the leading contenders alongside Kane. No defender has won the Ballon d'Or since Fabio Cannavaro did so 20 years ago.

What did Felix Magath say about Rodri and Fabian Ruiz?

Magath put Rodri second, describing him as "the midfield orchestrator for Spain who was rightly voted the tournament's best player at the World Cup." Fabian Ruiz of Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain takes third place on his list.

On Fabian Ruiz, Magath said: "The third Spanish world champion on my list of favourites." He added: "A strong partner for Rodri and partly responsible for the balance and stability in their play. He also won the Champions League with Paris."