Without speaking: Chibo reacts to Haji's statements to Koora about Amrabat

Youssef Chippo had plenty to say. The Morocco legend reacted to comments made by his former team-mate and fellow star Mustapha Hadji, who used an interview with Kooora to weigh in on the row between current Atlas Lions midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and coach Mohamed Ouahbi.

Hadji didn't hold back. He launched a strong attack on Amrabat during his lengthy chat with Kooora, responding to the Ajax player's insistence that he would not play for the national team while Ouahbi remains in charge.

"Amrabat plays for the Morocco national team, which represents the country and raises its flag, and he does not play for Mohamed Ouahbi," Hadji said. "Therefore, he must play under the leadership of any coach."

His message to the player grew sharper still: "Who are you to say that? You are not above the national team, the coach, or the Moroccan flag. You must come to the national team and play quietly, even if you take part for just one minute, because it is an honour for you."

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Chippo responded in his own way, reacting to the video of Hadji's statements that Kooora shared on Instagram with a string of emojis.

Not a single word accompanied them. He dropped laughing face emojis, then added a heart to make his backing of Hadji's remarks crystal clear.

Kooora instagram

Read Hadji's full interview with Kooora:

Video: Mustapha Hadji in an interview with Kooora (1/2): Senegal African champions in this scenario, and a fundamental difference between Ouahbi and Regragui

Video: Mustapha Hadji in an interview with Kooora (2/2): Salah is bigger than Hossam Hassan and the history of Egyptian football, and Bono surpassed El Hadary