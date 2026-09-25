Qatar have appealed to FIFA in a bid to keep the points from their Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27" win over Bahrain.

Qatar's "Al Kass" channels reported that Bahrain lodged an objection to Assim Madibo's involvement in the 2-0 victory, which came yesterday, Thursday, in the opening round of the Gulf tournament's group stage.

Bahrain argue the Qatar player should never have been on the pitch, claiming he was serving a five-match suspension for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Qatari journalist Majed Al Khalifi hit back. He insisted Qatar were in the right and that Madibo was perfectly entitled to play, having contacted FIFA to clarify the situation.

Speaking to the Qatari "Al Kass" channels, Al Khalifi said the Qatar Football Association had written to its international counterpart to establish Madibo's eligibility for the Gulf tournament before it kicked off.

FIFA, according to the Qatari journalist, confirmed that Madibo would not serve his World Cup ban during the Arabian Gulf Cup, provided the fixtures were official matches rather than friendlies.

The Qatar Football Association then produced its correspondence with FIFA for its Gulf counterpart, which duly recognised Madibo's right to feature and handed him official approval to do so.

Qatar sit second in Group Two of the Arabian Gulf Cup on three points, level with leaders the UAE but behind on goal difference.