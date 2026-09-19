Michael Olise and Harry Kane led Bayern Munich's goal fest at the Allianz Arena. Olise hit a hat-trick and Kane struck twice, and both can legitimately dream of winning the Ballon d'Or this year. Their names are on the 30-man shortlist and, after their performances last season, both are widely expected to place high in the voting.

After Olise's display on Friday night, Eberl was also asked about his chances. The former professional initially called that "difficult", saying it was "a subjective assessment". One thing is clear for Eberl, though: "He definitely belongs in the circle of (possible) Ballon d'Or winners too." He already gave Kane a great chance anyway, "but Michael is also working his way into that group with the way he plays football. So for me he definitely belongs among the best footballers in the world."

Some high-profile players and their clubs have long since begun campaigning in the hope of collecting the Golden Ball at the gala on 26 October at the Palladium Theatre in London. Barcelona's world champion Lamine Yamal would also like to be honoured. Speaking to Movistar Plus, he said something that was widely interpreted as a dig at Golden Shoe winner Kane (73 season goals): "The Ballon d’Or should go to the best player in the world, full stop. It should not go to a player who has scored 80 goals."

Yamal went on to clarify: "If you score 80 goals, you get the season's top-scorer award. Those are very different things that people do not understand. The best player in the world is the one where, as a commentator, you watch a game and enjoy watching him. He is a player who is different from everyone else."

When asked about that statement, Eberl replied bluntly: "There has to be campaigning. The best players are the ones who do not need campaigning."

Battle for the Ballon d'Or: what did Harry Kane have to say?

Kane sees it the same way and said drily: "You do not know exactly how he meant it. People have their own assumptions about it. Ultimately, everyone is different. Yamal is an incredible player and had a great season, but so did many others. There are so many players who have had a great season behind them. I think that is why there may be even more discussion about it this year than usual, because there are so many candidates."

He added: "Everyone has the right to speak however they want. You know me, I prefer to let my performances on the pitch do the talking for me. I answer on the pitch. I do not like talking a lot about myself, but everyone is different. There is no right or wrong. Others have to judge that. It is not in my hands, but in the hands of the voters." Instead of taking aim at others, Kane pointed to last season's many achievements. "I am extremely proud of what I achieved last year - not just the goals, but also the titles won, the cup final and the return of the Meisterschale to Munich. All these things - including some of the World Cup matches - will stay with me for the rest of my life. So overall it was simply a fantastic season," he said.

Michael Olise scores his first hat-trick

Earlier, against overmatched Berliners, Olise had let his feet do the talking over the full 90 minutes (SPOX rating 1). The first hat-trick of his professional career was only part of it. He was the best player on the pitch from start to finish. Team-mate Jamal Musiala, who had opened the scoring after a little over a quarter of an hour, told Sky the Frenchman's level was simply "outstanding".

Getty Images

Kompany also stressed that Olise's eye-catching goals rewarded the work he has put into his shooting technique: "Michael scores these goals, but he has also worked a lot on these finishes in training. Even the top players need more than just talent."

Next up for Olise is the French national team. Alongside his FCB team-mate Dayot Upamecano, he is in new coach Zinedine Zidane's first squad.