Trabzonspor pulled off a thrilling comeback against Rizespor on Monday, winning 4-3 at the Çaykur Didi Stadium in the eighth round of the Turkish league.

Gennaro Borrelli had put the hosts two goals clear, striking in the 12th and 32nd minutes. Melih Kabasakal then pulled one back for the teammates of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah in the 49th minute.

Two minutes later, Aral Şimşir drew Trabzonspor level with a second goal in the 51st minute. Franculino Djú completed the turnaround with a third in the 58th.

Kazım Laçi dragged Rizespor back into it with a third goal in the 68th minute. But Franculino Djú struck again seven minutes from time, his second and Trabzonspor's fourth.

The win lifts Trabzonspor into second place in the Turkish league on 19 points. Rizespor stay frozen on 10 points in 13th.