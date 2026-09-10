With record numbers: Raphinha storms into Barcelona's list of greats

Barcelona continue to destroy their opponents both at home and in Europe. Hansi Flick's side swept Feyenoord aside 5-1 on Wednesday evening at the Camp Nou in the Champions League.

The Catalans have played five matches across all competitions this season, scoring five goals in four of them. That tally underlines the immense attacking power of the German coach's side.

Raphinha stands as one of the most prominent members of this team, especially since he began operating in the centre-forward role at the start of the campaign. The Brazilian is now the club's top scorer with 8 goals.

Asked about his goalscoring form by "Movistar+" after the Feyenoord match, the Brazilian told journalists that he "gives his all".

Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported that Raphinha has scored 8 goals in the first 5 matches of the season. Only Kocsis has scored more, netting 9 in the 1958-1959 season.

He has also become the first player to score at least one goal in each of the first five matches since Luis Suárez, again in the 1958-1959 season.

Despite all that, the Brazilian is not among this year's Ballon d'Or nominees. Named player of the match, Raphinha shrugged off the question: "I don't talk about this, I talk about Barcelona, because we are having an exceptional season".

Wednesday's goal takes Raphinha into the club's top five all-time scorers in the Champions League with 21 goals. Ahead of him sit Lionel Messi (126 goals), a record that is hard to achieve, Luis Suárez (25 goals), Rivaldo (25 goals) and Lewandowski (23 goals).

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