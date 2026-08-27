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Al-Hilal v Al-Kholood - Saudi Arabia King's Cup FinalGetty Images Sport
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With one billion riyals: Al-Hilal ignites the Saudi transfer market!

Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

Saudi media pundit Khalid Al-Shenaif has dropped a bombshell over the money behind Al-Hilal's attacking signings this summer. The club, he confirmed, have spent around one billion riyals on three forwards. That figure lays bare the buying power "the Boss" now wields in the market.

Al-Hilal have been linked with Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli and Englishman Ollie Watkins this window, and have already sealed a deal for Dutchman Crysencio Summerville. The club keep loading their front line with players who bring plenty of European experience.

Read also.. Exclusive to Kooora.. the truth about Benzema's return to Al-Ittihad

Speaking on the programme "Doreena Ghair", Al-Shenaif said: "The value of the contracts with the three attacking names amounts to one billion riyals, and this demonstrates Al-Hilal's purchasing power."

The Saudi pundit added that such financial muscle shows just how much backing the club enjoys, and he handed the credit for it to Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal.

Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej crest
Al Khaleej
ALK
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL

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Al-Hilal's recent business points to one clear aim: building a fearsome attack. Having come close to adding Martinelli and Watkins alongside Summerville, they have already reshaped the squad heavily this window.

Behind the incomings lies a wave of departures up front, most notably Brazilian Malcom. Add in the club's efforts to settle the future of Frenchman Karim Benzema, and the management have been forced to hunt for fresh solutions to replace those leaving and lift the quality on offer to Italian coach Simone Inzaghi.

Complete all three deals at the reported values and Al-Hilal will have fired a warning to their Roshn League rivals. It is not just about the names they are chasing. The sheer scale of the spending underlines a club determined to fight for every trophy next season.

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