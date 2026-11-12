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Mohamed Mansi
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With Mbappé's help: Real Madrid refuse to give up in the Olise deal

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French star Michael Olise is enjoying a standout season with his club Bayern Munich, but his long-term future may lie away from the Bavarian giants.

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France's GFFN network, citing newspaper "L'Equipe", report that Real Madrid's interest in Olise hasn't faded.

Bayern Munich made their stance clear to Real last summer. Even an offer north of 500 million euros wouldn't be enough to prise Olise away.

The French playmaker's contract runs until 2029, and the German club are set to ramp up efforts over the coming days to extend it.

Real haven't given up, though. Whenever Olise reports for France duty, the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Ibrahima Konate and Eduardo Camavinga are quick to remind him that the Santiago Bernabeu is a wonderful place to play football.

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L'Equipe note that if Bayern fail to tie him down, he could hit the market next summer for a figure well short of 500 million euros.

Olise was superb for France at the 2026 World Cup, driving Les Bleus to a fourth-place finish.

He has featured in 15 matches this season for Bayern Munich across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists.

Written byMohamed Mansi

Senior Editor

I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.

My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.

At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.

My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.

Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.

My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).

During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.

You can follow me through my personal pages on the following social media platforms:

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