Pep Guardiola has had a hand in Lyon's hunt for a new head coach over the past few hours.

Olympique Lyonnais have unveiled Spaniard Carlos Vicens as their new coach. He replaces former Braga boss Paulo Fonseca, 43, who has moved to Sporting Lisbon.

Vicens arrives with a glowing reference. Guardiola, who worked alongside him for five years as his assistant at Manchester City, gave the 43-year-old his personal endorsement.

Lyon general director Michael Gerlinger revealed in a press conference that he had rung the Spanish coach to ask about Vicens.

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"I spoke with Guardiola, who praised Carlos a great deal," he said. "For us, the ideal decision in the end was to allow Paulo to join his boyhood club, and we chose Carlos."

Gerlinger added: "When you talk to Pep, the conversation is one-sided, and it is positive. He spoke to me about set pieces and mentality. He told me that Carlos is a truly wonderful person. He advised me to go ahead and speak with him."

Lyon sit fifth in Ligue 1 on 17 points, six adrift of leaders Paris Saint-Germain and another Spaniard in the dugout, Luis Enrique.