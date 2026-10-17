With an unprecedented achievement: Maresca surpasses Ferguson and Guardiola

Enzo Maresca has made Premier League history. The Manchester City manager is the first coach in the competition to win his opening seven matches with a single club.

City saw off Ipswich Town 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in the seventh round of fixtures, a seventh straight win that lifts Maresca above the giants of the Premier League dugout, Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson and former Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola among them.

Read also

Behind the decision: why did Flick leave Hamza Abdelkarim out of Barcelona's first team?

Champions League statistics: Real Madrid the all-time kings of the comeback, with Barcelona runners-up

Next matches LEE Premier League 09:00 MUN

The run started with a 2-1 win over Bournemouth. Crystal Palace were then beaten 4-1, before single-goal victories over Coventry City and Manchester United. Sunderland went down 5-3, Liverpool were swept aside 3-0 and now Ipswich have fallen 3-2.

Phil Foden opened the scoring on 19 minutes, finishing off a decisive pass from Jeremy Doku. The lead lasted two minutes. Daizen Maeda collected a ball from Abdul Ouattara, went one-on-one with the goalkeeper and levelled in the 21st.

Erling Haaland put the hosts back in front on 34 minutes, heading home Mateo Kovacic's cross for his first of the afternoon.

City's third arrived in the 69th minute. Haaland bullied his marker off the ball and finished expertly into the net.



