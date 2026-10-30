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Al Shabab v Al Ahli - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Translated by

With an exceptional hat-trick: Carrasco crushes Al-Ahly and enters Clasico history

Match
Y. Carrasco
Al Shabab vs Al Ahli
Al Shabab
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Belgium
Saudi Arabia

The Belgian star wrote history

Belgium's Yannick Carrasco produced a starring turn for Al-Shabab in the mini Clasico against Al-Ahli in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Shabab thrashed Al-Ahli 6-1 today, Friday, at the SHG Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the twelfth round of Roshn League fixtures.

Carrasco was the match's number one star. He scored a historic hat-trick and set up another goal for Brazilian striker Ricardo Matias.

The Belgian opened his account with Al-Shabab's second goal in the 26th minute, curling a brilliant free-kick past young substitute goalkeeper Abdullah Abdo.

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Three minutes into the second half, Carrasco teed up Al-Shabab's fourth with a cross that Ricardo Matias nodded into the back of the net.

In the 66th minute, he made it two and five for Al-Shabab, converting a penalty won by Colombian striker Roger Martinez after Al-Ahli defender Mohamed Suleiman Bakr brought him down.

Bakr then fouled Carrasco himself in the 82nd minute. Up stepped the Belgian winger to tuck away the resulting penalty, the capital club's sixth, and complete a historic hat-trick.

According to the Opta statistics network, it was the Belgian's second treble in the Saudi Roshn League, after he did the same against Al-Riyadh last February.

Carrasco also became the second player to score a hat-trick in the mini Clasico between Al-Ahli and Al-Shabab since the 2009-2010 season, following Mohamed Benyettou, who managed it with "the Lions" in September 2016.

His haul takes him to six goals this season in the Saudi Roshn League, thrusting him into the race at the top of the scoring chart. That list is led by England's Ivan Toney, the Al-Ahli striker, with 13 goals.

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