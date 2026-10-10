Atlético Madrid snatched a last-gasp 2-1 win over hosts Deportivo Alavés on Saturday evening in the eighth round of La Liga.

Atleti made hard work of it despite Alavés going a man down, the hosts reduced to 10 men from the 61st minute after Ángel Pérez was sent off.

The win lifted Atlético Madrid up to 19 points in second place. Alavés stayed frozen on 11 points in sixth.

The newspaper Sport reviewed the key moments of the encounter. Atlético took control early and opened the scoring in the 33rd minute after a wonderful piece of technical play between Grimaldo and Lookman on the edge of the box.

The Nigerian swapped a one-two with his teammate, the Spain international flicking the ball superbly with his heel, before slotting it through the legs of Alavés goalkeeper Sivera to score the opener.

Then, just as the first half looked set to finish with Atlético Madrid ahead, Le Normand lost his composure at a corner. He wrapped his arms around Toni Martínez, and referee Quintero González had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

The video technology confirmed the on-field call, and Lucas Boyé stepped up to level for Alavés.

At the start of the second half, Diego Simeone threw on the duo of Julián Álvarez and Baena.

Álvarez won the dismissal of Ángel Pérez, the Alavés player catching his ankle with a very violent challenge. From that moment on, life got much easier for Atlético Madrid.

Even so, the winner only arrived in the 86th minute. Baena produced a stroke of technical genius, whipping in a precise cross with the outside of his foot, and Cuti Romero met it with a header that he nestled into the far corner.







