Lionel Messi dragged Inter Miami to a comeback win over New England Revolution, laying on one goal and scoring the winner to lift his side to second in the Eastern Conference and seal qualification for the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The newspaper Sport ran through the key moments of the match. Messi settled it in the 83rd minute, jinking past his man before lashing home with his left foot.

That strike took the Argentine to 26 goals this season in Major League Soccer.

He had also teed up the leveller for Mexican Germán Berterame, who headed home in the 69th minute to cancel out Dániel Gazdag's opener for New England in the 53rd.

Goalless at the break, Inter Miami found themselves behind in a direct battle for second place before roaring back into the contest.

Victory moved them to 59 points, edging ahead of New England on 58.

The result also ended a two-match run without a win and booked their place in the next CONCACAF Champions Cup, the last of the major titles still eluding Messi.

Second place in the Eastern Conference will stay up for grabs until the final round of the regular season next week.

Inter Miami close out their campaign against Charlotte with a one-point cushion over New England, who travel to Orlando City.