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Al Nassr v Neom SC - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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With a short message: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the anniversary of Al-Nassr's founding

C. Ronaldo
Al Nassr FC vs Al Kholood
Al Nassr FC
Al Kholood
Saudi Pro League
Portugal
Saudi Arabia

What did the Portuguese star say?

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo marked the Saudi club's founding anniversary with a short message.

The club turns 71 today, Saturday, having been founded on 24 October 1955.

Ronaldo posted on his account on the social media platform "X": "71 years of passion, happy birthday to Al-Nassr club".

Al-Nassr reposted the message on their official "X" account, commenting: "A great legacy and history written since 71 years ago, and together we will make and write a new history to be told".

The Portuguese has worn Al-Nassr colours since January 2023, joining on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Manchester United ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He has skippered the capital's side since arriving at Al-Awwal Park, helping them to the Saudi Roshn League title last season after a seven-year wait.

The "Madeira Rocket" also lifted the 2023 Arab Club Championship with Al-Nassr. Individually, he finished top scorer in the Saudi Roshn League across the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 campaigns.

Another extraordinary record is within reach. Ronaldo needs just 18 goals to become the first player in football history to reach 1000.

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