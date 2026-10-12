With a half-billion release clause: final agreement to renew Barcelona star's contract

Marc Bernal has agreed a new deal at Barcelona that will keep the youngster at the club until 2031.

According to the newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona will write a 500 million euro release clause into Bernal's contract.

Club and player are now hunting for a suitable date to get pen to paper. It could happen this week.

President Joan Laporta will host the signing ceremony in his own office, with vice-president for sporting affairs Rafa Yuste in attendance alongside members of the sporting management, chief among them sporting director Deco and coordinator Bojan Krkic.

Next matches GAL Champions League 15:00 BAR

Talks moved quickly. Both sides wanted the same thing and made no secret of it.

Barcelona had already torn up his terms once before, extending him until 2029 just months after his first-team debut and following a serious knee injury in September 2025.

Bernal racked up 33 official appearances last season for a total of 1,313 minutes. He has played in all nine matches this term, clocking up 338 minutes.

Rodri's presence is doing plenty for the youngster's development. He has become an important teacher, helping Bernal keep progressing and gathering experience.