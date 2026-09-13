Winning alone is not enough: the Bernabeu begins to question Mourinho's impact

The scoreboard at the Santiago Bernabeu read 4-1 when the referee blew for full-time between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano in the fifth round of La Liga. The atmosphere was far from celebratory.

Sport newspaper reported that jeers from a section of the crowd, as Real Madrid's players said their goodbyes, confirmed that some supporters have begun to question Jose Mourinho's impact.

Part of the Bernabeu sent a clear message: winning alone is not enough when the rival sits 600 kilometres away, dazzling everyone.

Awaiting Barcelona's result against Levante, Real Madrid closed the opening five rounds with four wins and one defeat. Twelve points from a possible 15. That tally matches exactly the historical effectiveness of the Portuguese coach in his early days.

Look beyond those numbers, and beyond the prospect of Barcelona hitting 15 out of 15 should they beat Levante, and the positive signs from Arda Guler do not appear enough to offset the doubts surrounding newcomer Yan Diomande, for example.

A good first half does little to ease the concern over the team's drop-off after the break, with Real once again leaning on an outstanding display from goalkeeper Courtois.

Mourinho defended his side in a sentence: "I would describe the match as a matter of 45 minutes."

He still enjoys the confidence, at least until the big fixtures arrive. The Atletico derby lands on 20 September at the Metropolitano, then comes the Clasico at the Spotify Camp Nou on 25 October.

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