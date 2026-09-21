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Wim KieftZiggo Sport
Siep Engelen
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Wim Kieft is hugely annoyed: ‘Then I see that interview by Dick Schreuder with Noa Vahle…’

NEC Nijmegen
D. Schreuder

Wim Kieft could not understand NEC's approach in Europe at all, as he said on Rondo on Ziggo Sport. Against Juventus, Dick Schreuder's side again looked to attack first, but that left huge spaces at the back. 

The game ended in a painful 5-0 defeat. Afterwards, Schreuder was challenged over his style of play, but the coach said he had no regrets at all about his decisions.

On Rondo, presenter Wytse van der Goot said the Nijmegen side had at least played 'the NEC way' in Turin, but Kieft wanted none of it. "Am I allowed to have an opinion on that?", he cut in. 

"Then I see Dick Schreuder in an interview with Noa Vahle, and he says: 'But what am I supposed to do? Sit deep with all eleven in our own box?' Yes, why not for once?", Kieft argued. 

"You're playing against a very good opponent, you have a great many injuries, you've also lost so much quality. Surely if you play this way, you're basically starting a match in advance that you cannot win?" 

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NEC Nijmegen
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"Surely you're allowed to play a different way for once?", Kieft wondered aloud. "If that is better in those circumstances... I really think that is so naive. And a shame. It simply costs you points. I'm not saying you would have got a result otherwise, but you would have had more chance." 

After the international break, NEC can try to hit back in the Europa League. On 15 October, Levski Sofia visit De Goffert.

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