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imago-sport-41310946.jpgDeFodi
Rian Rosendaal
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Wim Kieft is annoyed by top coach: 'A clown putting on theatre'

Netherlands

Wim Kieft made it clear on Monday's Rondo on Ziggo Sport that he is no fan of Jürgen Klopp. The analyst grew irritated by the Germany head coach's exaggerated behaviour during the Netherlands v Germany match last Thursday.

''He is starting to become a bit of a clown, isn't he?'', the astonished Kieft says in the talk show. ''Players are already a bit scared. They think: here he comes again. I think it is all a bit too much.''

Presenter Wytse van der Goot asks Kieft whether Klopp's touchline behaviour is fake. ''Yes. Do you think you would feel like hugging 22 people? It is all not necessary for me, you know'', Kieft says, leaving little doubt about how he feels about Germany's head coach.

Then Kieft adds: ''It is weak to dismiss him because of that. Because Klopp has done great things. But it is all theatre, you know. And that Xavi is the opposite. No mannerisms. And Klopp goes too far'', sighs the critical Klopp.

Ruud Gullit also weighs in: ''It is also a bit Dutch. Just act normal. If you look at other coaches who go mad. Then they say: he has passion. It depends on where you say it.''

UEFA Nations League A
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Klopp has endured a disappointing start to his spell as head coach. Germany threw away two points against the Netherlands in the dying moments (1-1) and then suffered an embarrassing 0-1 defeat against Greece.

Bastian Schweinsteiger is among those worried about the German team. The 2014 World Cup winner believes the current generation are much weaker than the successful sides of the past. 

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