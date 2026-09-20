Mohamed Aboutrika, the former Al Ahly and Egypt star, sent a strong message to Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho after the team's 2-1 defeat to Atlético Madrid on Sunday evening in the seventh round of the Spanish League.

Analysing the match on beIN Sports, Aboutrika tore into the refereeing decisions in the Madrid derby. He argued that the law had not been applied equally to Real Madrid across the two halves.

The former Al Ahly and Egypt star said: "The natural thing is that the team playing 12 against 10 is the one that wins, and the one with the referee on their side wins. In the first half the referee refused to apply the law in Real Madrid's favour, and in the second half he applied the law against them."

"Are you going to stay cute, Mourinho?" he added. "The moment of explosion has come, and I want to watch you in the press conference. Just because the team is technically poor doesn't mean it should be wronged. The sending-off was correct and lawful, but where was the law in the first half? The truth is a win with a friend's help."

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Controversy raged over the officiating throughout the derby. Real Madrid objected to a red card not being shown in more than one first-half incident, the most prominent being Cuti Romero's challenge on Jude Bellingham, along with Kang-in Lee's challenge on Federico Valverde.

Real Madrid's channel reckoned both players deserved to be sent off, which would have left Atlético to finish the match with nine men. Instead, the red card went the other way. Dean Huijsen, the Real Madrid defender, was dismissed in the second half after a VAR intervention.

Atlético took the derby 2-1 in a match drenched in refereeing controversy, all of it feeding Aboutrika's attack on Mourinho and the way he handled the game.