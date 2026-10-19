Ruben van Bommel is an option for Sunday's home clash with Feyenoord. PSV manager Peter Bosz gave the update at a press conference on Monday ahead of their Champions League league-phase match against FC Porto.

After missing Saturday's 2-1 defeat to ADO Den Haag, Van Bommel has not travelled to Portugal for PSV's European clash with Francesco Farioli's Porto. Bosz remains optimistic about the winger's chances against Feyenoord.

''Ruben trained with the group for the most part on Sunday. We decided he is not yet fit enough to play a part here. He is certainly an option for Sunday,'' Bosz said, according to De Telegraaf.

Despite a head injury against ADO, Guus Til looks set to be fit for the away match against Porto. ''He has gone through a protocol. He was already doing a bit better on Sunday. That is why we decided to bring him along. He will train with the group, and after training we will decide whether he is available,'' Bosz explained.

PSV have lost their last three matches, and Bosz knows Tuesday's Champions League match carries considerable pressure. ''We have to win. That is part of being at PSV. It is about winning. We have failed to do that a few times now. To win, we will have to be more consistent.''

''If you look at Leipzig, we dominated large parts of the match, but there were also spells when we were not as good. At those moments, we give up the initiative. That has to improve,'' Bosz said of last week's 1-0 defeat in Germany.

Porto lost 3-2 away to Real Betis in the previous round of Champions League matches. Earlier, the Portuguese giants had lost 2-0 to Manchester City.