Luis Suárez continues to enjoy his football despite turning 39, as he remains able to make a difference on the pitch and still wants to compete and win, even as he approaches the final stage of his professional career.
The Uruguayan striker has produced solid numbers for Inter Miami this season, with 17 goals and 8 assists in 32 matches. Now comes the business end. His side face Columbus Crew over two matches in the first round of the Eastern Conference play-offs in Major League Soccer.
Speaking to the programme "Tot Costa" on Catalunya Ràdio, Suárez opened up about life in the United States. Enjoyment has come to the fore as he's got older, he explained, but he hasn't lost his competitive nature or his constant hunger to win. Numbers and statistics, he pointed out, remain especially important for strikers.
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He said: "You live things in a way that makes you try to enjoy it a little more, but you always keep that competitive DNA that makes you want to win. Football is based on statistics, even more so for a striker. As long as I am useful to the team, I feel at ease."
Looking back on the end of last season, he added: "I didn't get the chance to play much at the end of last season, but I was calm because I gave everything I could. Winning the MLS title (for the first time in the club's history) was historic for the club."
On why a number of stars are extending their careers, he explained: "Clearly the way of working now is not the same as it was 20 years ago when we started. Today you have many more tools to extend your career a little, because nutrition is different, as are physical preparation and recovery."
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Suárez's contract with Inter Miami runs out at the end of this year. Talks with the club's management about him carrying on are under way, though, as he confirmed: "As long as you feel you are able to contribute and help the team, we are talking with the club about continuing to move forward, because I feel I am in good shape and the club is happy."
What about retirement, both his own and that of his teammate and friend Lionel Messi? Suárez said: "It's difficult, but we will carry on as long as circumstances allow us. As long as we are enjoying it and continue to have fun, and we keep that competitive edge and the desire to win, we won't stop, neither him nor me nor anyone who has that ambition to achieve things."
Asked whether the pair might end their careers at the same time, he replied: "Yes, but Messi has so much energy and desire to keep playing that I told him maybe I will be the one who stops at this point."
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As for the secret behind putting off retirement, he explained: "For now, as long as we are in good shape and enjoying it, we will keep playing. We feel we are in good form on a personal level, and we are not here just to be here."
Years alongside Messi have also shaped his own standing, and Suárez was clear about the effect: "Having the best player in the world and in history benefits you, because he makes things very easy for you, and clearly it always works in your favour."
That spotlight cuts both ways, he added: "Inter Miami are one of the teams that attract the most attention in the world because Leo is here. If we lose a final, it is news all over the world, but if we win it, they play down its importance. That is the level of attention and the extra pressure we face."
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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