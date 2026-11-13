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Abdelmawgood Samir
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Will Spain withdraw from the 2030 World Cup? Final-hosting dispute ignites confrontation with Morocco

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Rafael Louzan, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, has confirmed that his country is not considering withdrawing from hosting the 2030 World Cup, despite the escalating dispute with Morocco over the country that will host the final in the edition set to be jointly organised by Spain, Morocco and Portugal.

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Speaking on the Spanish programme "El Chiringuito", Louzán said the Spanish Federation is firm in its desire to host the final. His country has already conveyed that position to FIFA, arguing that the World Cup's concluding fixture belongs on Spanish soil as the most prominent and most watched match on the planet.

His remarks followed a controversy stirred up by Alberto Feijóo, leader of Spain's People's Party. Feijóo hinted that Spain could withdraw from the project to organise the 2030 World Cup if it fails to secure the final, with that privilege handed instead to Morocco.

Those comments have reignited the rivalry between the two countries over hosting the tournament's biggest matches, even though they are bidding jointly alongside Portugal.

Louzán said he was aware of Feijóo's words, which tied Spain's continued involvement to staging the final at home.

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Such statements show how much the concluding match matters to Spanish sporting and political circles. Hosting it brings international profile and media attention, the showpiece of the biggest football tournament on earth.

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The federation president was keen to separate political noise from the institution's official line. Withdrawal from the tournament, he insisted, is not on the table.

Spain, then, is holding firm to its place in the joint bid despite the ongoing row over the distribution of matches. The final sits at the heart of that rivalry.

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Both Spain and Morocco covet the right to host it, each desperate to stage the match that will crown the world champion in 2030.

Its importance runs well beyond the pitch. The fixture carries a global following that makes hosting it a notable prize for the organising country.

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FIFA are expected to name the stadium and the country staging the final as part of the final arrangements for the tournament.

Until that decision lands, the rivalry between Spain and Morocco rumbles on. Louzán's words confirm his country's continued involvement in the project and deny any official intention to walk away over the dispute about the final.

Written byAbdelmawgood Samir

Head of the Desk Department at Koora.com

My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.

In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.

As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”

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