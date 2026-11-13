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Rafael Louzan, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, has confirmed that his country is not considering withdrawing from hosting the 2030 World Cup, despite the escalating dispute with Morocco over the country that will host the final in the edition set to be jointly organised by Spain, Morocco and Portugal.

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Speaking on the Spanish programme "El Chiringuito", Louzán said the Spanish Federation is firm in its desire to host the final. His country has already conveyed that position to FIFA, arguing that the World Cup's concluding fixture belongs on Spanish soil as the most prominent and most watched match on the planet.

His remarks followed a controversy stirred up by Alberto Feijóo, leader of Spain's People's Party. Feijóo hinted that Spain could withdraw from the project to organise the 2030 World Cup if it fails to secure the final, with that privilege handed instead to Morocco.

Those comments have reignited the rivalry between the two countries over hosting the tournament's biggest matches, even though they are bidding jointly alongside Portugal.

Louzán said he was aware of Feijóo's words, which tied Spain's continued involvement to staging the final at home.

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Such statements show how much the concluding match matters to Spanish sporting and political circles. Hosting it brings international profile and media attention, the showpiece of the biggest football tournament on earth.

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The federation president was keen to separate political noise from the institution's official line. Withdrawal from the tournament, he insisted, is not on the table.

Spain, then, is holding firm to its place in the joint bid despite the ongoing row over the distribution of matches. The final sits at the heart of that rivalry.

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Both Spain and Morocco covet the right to host it, each desperate to stage the match that will crown the world champion in 2030.

Its importance runs well beyond the pitch. The fixture carries a global following that makes hosting it a notable prize for the organising country.

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FIFA are expected to name the stadium and the country staging the final as part of the final arrangements for the tournament.

Until that decision lands, the rivalry between Spain and Morocco rumbles on. Louzán's words confirm his country's continued involvement in the project and deny any official intention to walk away over the dispute about the final.