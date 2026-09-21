Will Ronaldo lose his favourite race once again?

Since Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in the Saudi league, the race for the Golden Boot has become one of the biggest challenges the Portuguese has embraced at Al-Nassr. This season's start tells a different story. He has fallen behind early in the scorers' standings, and now he finds himself chasing a rival he knows all too well.

Ronaldo has managed just 3 goals in the first seven rounds of the Roshn League. Ivan Toney, meanwhile, has exploded into life with 10 goals to top the race, with Neom striker Alexandre Lacazette among his closest pursuers.

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It all recalls what happened last season. Ronaldo finished third with 28 goals, behind Julian Quinones, who won the Golden Boot with 33, and Toney, who came second on 32.

Toney repeats the challenge: Ronaldo starts from behind

The irony writes itself. Toney is the very man who edged out Ronaldo last season, and he has come flying out of the blocks again with those 10 early goals. That leaves the Portuguese with a seven-goal gap to bridge, and nothing about it looks easy.

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Ronaldo has plenty of time to hit back, of course, with the season still young and his record proving he can rack up goals in bulk. The problem is Toney. As long as he keeps scoring, that gap only grows harder to close with every round.

Al-Nassr also boast a formidable attacking unit featuring Joao Felix, Sadio Mane and Angelo. That hands the team plenty of options going forward, but it also means the goals and chances won't all fall to Ronaldo.

So one question lingers. Is this merely a temporary blip in a long race, or is Ronaldo staring down the same script as last season? The numbers hand Toney a clear edge for now. Yet Ronaldo's experience says judging the scorers' race after just seven rounds is far too soon.