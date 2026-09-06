Will Olise stay beyond 2027? Bayern Munich president responds

Bayern Munich chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen has broken his silence on the rumours that swirled around French star Michael Olise during the summer transfer window. He also opened up on negotiations to renew the contract of England international Harry Kane.

Speaking to German website "SPORT1" about the talk linking Olise with an exit, Dreesen was blunt: "This simply was not true. That is why I said so publicly. It simply was not true. We had no offer on the table. And we always said that we were not interested."

He continued: "That is exactly our position. Olise is extremely important for this team. He is a magician on the pitch."

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Whether Bayern can tie Olise down beyond next summer is another matter. "Making promises in this area is complicated. And whether we will be able to keep him permanently is something we will discuss again in the summer," Dreesen admitted.

Several press reports earlier this summer had flagged Real Madrid's desire to sign the Frenchman.

Kane's future came next. "Our relationship is calm. It is clear that both parties want it (the renewal)," said Dreesen.

Is the length of the contract the sticking point in the renewal talks? Dreesen wasn't giving much away: "That is one of the small details that I will not discuss here."

Bayern now turn their attention to the new-look Champions League. They open their campaign against visitors Bodo/Glimt of Norway next Thursday.

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