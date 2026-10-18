Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to a 3-1 win away to Atlanta United overnight from Saturday into Sunday. The 39-year-old playmaker scored twice, taking his career tally to 936 goals.

With his double in Atlanta, Messi is now the MLS's top scorer with 23 goals. The Argentine star has also provided fourteen assists. Inter Miami sit second, twelve points behind leaders Nashville.

Germán Berterame put the visitors from Miami ahead on the stroke of half-time. After the break, Messi dribbled through an Atlanta United defence that barely challenged him to make it 2-0. He then ran from his own half and finished calmly for 3-0.

While Luis Suárez provided two assists, Fafà Picault scored for the home side shortly before the end. His goal made it 3-1, but it was only a consolation. Inter Miami's lead never looked in danger.

Four rounds of matches remain, and Inter Miami have secured a place in the MLS play-offs. They can win the championship through that route. Messi and his team-mates visit New York Red Bulls next week.

For FC Barcelona, Messi scored 672 goals, more than for any other club. He scored 32 for Paris Saint-Germain and 126 as an Argentina international. He has scored 106 for Inter Miami.

Cristiano Ronaldo (41), by comparison, has scored 981 goals so far. The Portuguese Al-Nassr forward appears determined to reach the 1,000-goal mark soon.