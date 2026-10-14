According to the BBC, AFC Bournemouth have agreed to let sought-after midfielder Alex Scott leave in the next transfer window, subject to certain conditions. The Reds are reportedly among the clubs interested, while the Cherries are said to have rejected a €60 million offer from Chelsea in the summer.

Marco Rose's side must reportedly be clear of the relegation places after the first half of the season for Scott to leave. Bournemouth are also said to have an asking price.

Any buyer would reportedly need to offer at least €118 million. Given Liverpool's enormous spending in recent transfer windows, that figure does not look unrealistic.

LFC spent almost half a billion euros on new signings for the 2025/26 season. They spent more than €250 million this summer. Bradley Barcola was their biggest signing, joining from PSG for a reported €125 million plus bonuses.

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Alex Scott: Thomas Tuchel also has him on his radar

Chelsea are also said to remain interested in Scott alongside Liverpool, and his market value is likely to have risen again recently. The 23-year-old made his England debut during the most recent international break. Three Lions coach Thomas Tuchel gave him 90 minutes across two matches.

An undisputed regular at Bournemouth, Scott has one goal and two assists in six appearances so far. The Cherries, though, have taken just three points from their first six matches and sit 18th, near the bottom of the table.



