The self-proclaimed "biggest club in the world" always go after the best players in the world. That's been the mindset at Real Madrid for years. So it's no surprise Los Blancos have been linked with Manchester City's Rodri for several weeks, especially after the midfield conductor was voted the best player of the tournament after Spain's World Cup triumph. Real had to look into it by the time he picked up that award, at the latest. Whether signing the 30-year-old is actually a good idea for the Madrid club is another matter.

Rodri's name is now being discussed at Real alongside two Bundesliga stars, Michael Olise (Bayern Munich) and Yan Diomande (RB Leipzig), and once again Florentino Perez is at the heart of it. At the start of June, he was locked in an intense election campaign with challenger Enrique Riquelme, at the end of which he was comfortably confirmed in office. He had boldly promised fans and club members a mega summer transfer, saying he wanted to make an offer worth €150 million for a top star.

"The offer is for a player of the calibre of Cristiano Ronaldo or Kaka," Perez declared, but in the end it was a lot less about flair, creativity and goal threat: Julian Alvarez was meant to arrive from Atletico Madrid for that fee. The city rivals firmly and swiftly rejected Los Blancos' bid, which may not even have been entirely serious. Real were busy in the market after that, but the one deal that would have had the fans dreaming of golden times again after two years without a title never came. First, former coach Jose Mourinho returned, having won titles during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu but usually come off second best in the eternal duel with Pep Guardiola's Barcelona.

Real still without a big-bang transfer in the market

Marc Cucurella (Chelsea) and Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) arrived as full-backs for a combined €75 million, while Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool) came in as another defender on a free transfer. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), who at 31 is even older than Rodri, was another experienced player signed on a free. But the promised transfer bomb never went off, and Rodri could still deliver exactly that.

Rodri's quality, even after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament tear in 2024, is one clear argument for Real making a move if he comes on to the market. He underlined that again at the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico. According to information from Sky Sport, he has an offer from City to extend his contract, which expires in 2027, but so far no agreement has been reached with the Sky Blues. The same report also mentions a Real offer for Rodri to sign with Los Blancos until 2030.

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Still, other reports dispute exactly that interest from Real. The Spanish sports newspaper AS cites sources inside the club saying the supposed pursuit of Rodri is only linked to Spain's success at the World Cup. If he arrived in Madrid as the midfield organiser Real have clearly missed since Toni Kroos and Luka Modric left, new coach Mourinho's playing idea would be turned completely on its head.

Under Rodri, you get possession football, with the 30-year-old deciding when the game should speed up or slow down and starting every attack. Yet since the end of Carlo Ancelotti's time, Real have developed into a side happy to hand the ball to the opposition and strike in transition through the pace of Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.

Maresca on Rodri absence: "He needs to rest and recover"

So there are two major questions. Does Rodri suit Real's coach and his style of play at all? And is the mooted €100 million fee simply too much for a 30-year-old? This summer, Rodri certainly looked like a player with several strong years still ahead of him and one who fully justifies that price. Then came last week's news from his club that he would have to undergo back surgery immediately and would initially be out for an indefinite period. "He will have surgery on Monday. Then he needs a holiday, he needs to rest and recover. And then he will come back to us," explained City coach Maresca.

Even so, a return to Manchester is far from guaranteed. According to RMC, Paris Saint-Germain are now also interested in Rodri, back surgery or not, even though the French side's midfield is excellently stocked with Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz and Joao Neves. Their two Champions League titles in a row speak volumes.

Rodri himself is said to favour a return to Spain after seven years in England. Real would probably have a much easier time convincing him than convincing his club, who have so far dug their heels in and are not working towards a deal. But Florentino Perez is known to be financially very persuasive when he wants something. And he did make a promise to the Real fans that he would very much like to keep.