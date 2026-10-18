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Al Ahli vs Al Riyadh - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Will his gamble pay off? Al-Ahli coach names Ivan Toney's replacement for Al-Feiha clash

Al-Fayha vs Al Ahli
Al-Fayha
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
I. Toney
F. Al-Buraikan
M. Pusic
Saudi Arabia
England
Netherlands

Al Ahli's Dutch coach Marino Pusic has settled on a replacement for the injured Ivan Toney ahead of tomorrow's trip to Al Feiha, Monday, in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Sources speaking to "Arriyadiyah" say Pusic is leaning towards Firas Al Buraikan in place of England striker Toney.

 Toney picked up an injury to his hip joint in Saturday's training session, ruling him out of the trip. The club confirmed it on their official "X" account today, Sunday.

Eight league appearances have brought Al Buraikan 266 minutes this season, three of them from the start, and a single assist.

Pusic put the finishing touches to his technical and tactical plans at the club's pitch on Sunday. The delegation then began preparations to fly to Al Qassim, before travelling by road to Al Majma'ah.

Sixth on 15 points from eight matches, Al Ahli have a game in hand after their meeting with Al Nassr was postponed last round. Al Feiha sit 14th on seven points going into the eagerly awaited clash at Al Majma'ah Sports City Stadium.

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