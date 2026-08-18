Borussia Dortmund confirmed on Tuesday morning that the 27-year-old midfielder has signed a contract until 30 June 2031. He will wear the No.25 shirt.

"Joey is a player who will help us enormously with his abilities. This summer, we deliberately placed one focus of our transfer activity on central midfield, because since the start of the year we have let two players go from that area, Pascal Groß and Salih Özcan - and we are planning to use Emre Can in central defence after his return to the team," explained sporting director Lars Ricken.

Meanwhile, sporting director Ole Book said Veerman brings "a great deal of creativity, technique and vision", qualities he believes suit BVB extremely well. "He has shown at PSV Eindhoven and with the Netherlands national team that he can consistently produce good performances at the highest level."

How much are BVB paying for Joey Veerman?

Dortmund are understood to be activating the release clause in the Dutchman's PSV contract, which had originally been due to run until 2028. PSV will receive €22 million for the 27-year-old.

After joining FC Volendam in 2005 at the age of six, Veerman made his professional debut for the second-division club in June 2016 and went on to make 81 appearances, scoring 12 goals. He then played for Eredivisie side SC Heerenveen from 2019 to 2021, making 81 appearances and scoring 18 goals, before moving to PSV Eindhoven in January 2022. At the Dutch giants, the midfielder won the league title three times, in 2024, 2025 and 2026, the cup twice, in 2022 and 2023, and the Super Cup three times, in 2022, 2023 and 2025. All told, he made 198 appearances for PSV and scored 31 goals.

For the Netherlands, Veerman has won 16 caps and scored once. Former Bondscoach Ronald Koeman did not include him for the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.