Alejandro Balde Alejandro Balde has a fresh chance to turn his season around at Barcelona. An injury to young team-mate Xavi Espart during the Clasico against Real Madrid, which could sideline him for longer than expected and up to two months, has shifted Hansi Flick's thinking on the left-back position and opened the door to the Spanish defender.
According to Spanish newspaper "AS", Balde, who has effectively dropped out of the German coach's plans over recent months, can now reclaim his place and prove he deserves more minutes.
He has managed just 88 minutes so far, spread across two La Liga games against Racing Santander and Real Madrid, plus one Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain.
Once an important figure for Barcelona, the left-back ended last season having slipped behind Joao Cancelo in the pecking order. He went into the summer transfer window with his future at the club in doubt.
Talk of an exit soon followed, with a number of Premier League clubs keen on his situation. Balde decided to stay and fight for his place.
Flick had already told the player he needed to take a step forward, a message he repeated in public, whether on his performance on the pitch or his commitment to the demands of professional football.
The German felt Balde was no longer developing as required and had plenty of room to grow, aside from his physical and technical abilities, which were never in question.
Tension between the pair peaked before Barcelona's La Liga game against Elche. Flick left Balde out of the matchday squad for technical reasons, handing Xavi Espart the left-back berth and the chance to win the coach over.
Further talks between coach and player eased the friction, and Balde accepted the challenge of winning back Flick's trust. But the message from a coach known for sticking to his convictions did not change. He stressed the need to improve his level and prove his readiness to compete for a starting place, with particular weight on his conduct and commitment.