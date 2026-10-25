Thibaut Courtois, the Real Madrid goalkeeper, is growing optimistic about featuring in Sunday's Clásico against Barcelona after beginning to recover from influenza, with the prospect of him travelling with the squad.

Real Madrid announced on Sunday morning that the Belgian would miss the showdown through illness. Courtois, though, has become hopeful of travelling and linking up with the squad to prepare for the match, according to the British newspaper The Athletic.

The Real Madrid delegation had already arrived in Barcelona at midday on Sunday, without the Belgian.

At 34, Courtois is the team's first-choice goalkeeper under José Mourinho and has played every one of Real Madrid's matches this season. Andriy Lunin, the backup, is preparing to step in should his absence be confirmed.

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Both keepers have been at Real Madrid since 2018, and Lunin has played 43 LaLiga matches over the past five seasons, each time Courtois has been sidelined.

Real Madrid are treading carefully over Courtois's involvement on Sunday. Third-choice keeper Illya Voloshyn travelled with the first-team delegation.

Voloshyn, who has played for Ukraine's Under-20 side, has never appeared at first-team level for any club.

Also included among the goalkeepers in Real Madrid's squad for the match is Sergio Mestre.

Courtois remains one of Real Madrid's key men, and he has been excelling again this season. He has cemented his status not only as the Royal club's number one but as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, keeping clean sheets in 98 LaLiga matches.

Now in his ninth season with Real Madrid since arriving from Chelsea in the summer of 2018, Courtois has won 12 titles, including three LaLiga crowns and two UEFA Champions League titles.

His contract in the Spanish capital expires at the end of this season, but he is expected to sign a 12-month extension, keeping him at the club until 2028.

Real Madrid go into the match six points behind leaders Barcelona, though results have picked up in recent weeks with wins over Sevilla and Leipzig.