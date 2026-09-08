Will he respond to Mbappé? Dembélé reveals his Ballon d'Or picks

The Ballon d'Or debate has cranked up in recent weeks as the ceremony draws closer.

Kylian Mbappe left nobody guessing yesterday, declaring he deserves to win it. "When you play for Real Madrid, the best club in the world, you are inevitably linked to these awards. When people meet me in the street, they talk about it. It is a very valuable reward for any player," he said.

He added: "I made history this summer in the most prestigious competitions. But the road is still long. And everyone is free to think about who is the best player in the world (...) It is very personal. Everyone has their opinion. Some will say yes, and others will say no. It is a debate... and not everyone necessarily has to think like me. This year may be suitable for the Ballon d'Or, but it is awarded by the journalists, and they are the ones who will decide."

According to French outlet "Foot Mercato", the Real Madrid striker's words sparked angry reactions in France and Spain. The 2018 World Cup winner drew sharp criticism for what many saw as excessive confidence.

The Madrid man may fancy himself for the crown, but he is far from the only name on a list packed with heavyweights.

Plenty of players have a genuine case. Harry Kane, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Lamine Yamal all belong in the conversation, alongside reigning winner Ousmane Dembele.

Competition this year is razor-thin, and every public word gets picked apart. That scrutiny landed squarely on the Paris Saint-Germain striker when he spoke to "France Football" on Tuesday morning.

Dembele brushed aside the doubts hanging over the voting, true to form. "I do not think this award is a matter of confusion. I think it will remain in the hands of a Paris Saint-Germain player," he said.

Asked to name his top three players in the world, Dembele reeled them off without ranking them: "Kvara, and Harry Kane who had a very, very good season, and I think Kylian Mbappe."

Respect for his France teammate did not stop him snuffing out Mbappe's hopes, as he pointed instead to the collective season Paris Saint-Germain had delivered.

That decisive stance revealed a media approach worlds apart from his former club-mate's. Where Mbappe trumpets his individual ambition, the ex-Barcelona man leans into selflessness, talking up the Parisian team's collective strength whenever the prospect of a second successive win comes up.

He put it like this: "Me? Oh no, I never put myself in such matters. I do not vote for myself at all. If I were the one talking, I would not vote for myself. There are also many other players, Michael Olise could be on the list because he had an amazing season and was the best player in the German league, and also Lamine Yamal, and Fabian Ruiz, and Pacho... we forget the latter, Pacho. I hope we do not forget him this year because he deserves it."



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