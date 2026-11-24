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Barcelona defender Jules Kounde arrived a few seconds late to the Catalan side's team huddle before the start of training, after coach Hansi Flick had already begun giving instructions to his players. It caught the attention of the German coach and Kounde's team-mates as they prepare to face Sabah tomorrow, Wednesday, in the Champions League.

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Barcelona's players had already lined up for Flick's instructions when the French defender joined the group late. The coach didn't look happy with the timing, and several team-mates watched on with obvious curiosity, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona face Sabah tomorrow evening, Wednesday, at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan, in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase. Flick's side want to keep their good run going and edge closer to securing direct qualification for the round of 16.

Barcelona sit fifth in the league phase standings on 9 points, with three wins and one defeat. Sabah are down in 31st with 3 points, having won once and lost three times.

The Catalans opened their campaign by thrashing Dutch side Feyenoord 5-1, then won 4-1 away at Turkish side Galatasaray. Paris Saint-Germain handed them their first defeat, a 4-2 loss, but they got back on track with a 3-0 win over Aston Villa in the fourth round. That's 9 points from their first four matches.

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The newspaper added that Kounde has had problems with lateness before, and they've cost him his place in the starting line-up in the past. That makes this latest episode significant, especially as the player is very important in Flick's plans right now , with Barca dealing with absences in defence.

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It didn't turn into a problem in training, though. Kounde took part in the session as normal, and Flick showed no further signs of anger towards the French defender.

Kounde is also back from the ankle injury he suffered in the second half of last Sunday's 3-2 win over Villarreal.

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The Frenchman has regained fitness and trained as normal, so he has a chance to return to the starting line-up against Sabah. Whether Flick starts him is the big question.