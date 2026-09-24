Manchester City have suffered a painful blow over the international break, with Ghanaian star Antoine Semenyo picking up an injury on duty with his national team.

According to English newspaper "Metro", Semenyo will miss Ghana's matches during the current break due to swelling in his leg that requires treatment.

The 26-year-old had been in superb form so far this season, scoring two goals and providing three assists during Manchester City's perfect start, which saw them win all five of their Premier League matches.

Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku told "Asempa FM" radio that Semenyo had been in contact with coach Carlos Queiroz and explained that he was going through difficult circumstances.

Okraku said, via the Ghana Soccernet website: "Antoine and the coach spoke, and he told the coach: 'If you need me, I will come down for the medical team to re-examine me, but the truth is that my leg is swollen, and we need to treat it'".

This international break is a long one. Ghana play two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Ivory Coast and Gambia, then a friendly against Morocco.

Semenyo will miss all three, but he hopes to feature in Manchester City's next match against Liverpool, at Anfield on 11 October.

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