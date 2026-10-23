Jules Koundé is still training away from the group, two days before Barcelona's clash with Real Madrid. The defender's participation in the Clásico is now seriously in doubt.

According to Sport, Koundé will continue to work individually as he recovers from a sprain in his left ankle.

He may well step out onto the pitch on Friday for some continuous running drills, but he is not scheduled to join the group session.

Saturday's session will be decisive. For now, the signs are not good on the question of Koundé making the Clásico.

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All of this casts major doubt over his place in Barça's squad. Staff at the club reckon his involvement is extremely difficult, though they cannot rule it out just yet.

With the match 48 hours away, every session spent apart from his team-mates chips away at his chances of making the matchday squad.

The French defender keeps working towards fitness, but his readiness hinges on how the ankle responds, and the indications offer little room for optimism. He has not been struck from the plans, yet the prospect of Flick leaning on him come Sunday looks tougher with every passing hour.

A start looks even less likely. Xavi Espart was exceptional against Paris Saint-Germain, scoring a goal and producing one of the finest displays of his young career. That performance hands Flick a dependable option at right-back.

The German coach has also made clear he won't take needless risks with players carrying physical problems. The season is long, and rushing a player back could sideline him for far longer.

Ultimately, the final say rests with Koundé's physical condition and the technical staff, who will do nothing to jeopardise his recovery.