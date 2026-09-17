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Real Madrid CF v Atletico de Madrid - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Will he make it? Álvarez races against time to feature in the Madrid derby

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid
LaLiga
J. Alvarez
Spain
Argentina

Julian Alvarez missed Atletico Madrid's last two matches, against Real Sociedad and Osasuna, due to a muscular strain he suffered last Saturday.

Mundo Deportivo report that Alvarez is still working to regain his fitness for the derby against Real Madrid next Sunday at the Metropolitano. His participation, though, remains in doubt.

He hasn't trained with the group since last Saturday, when the muscular discomfort struck. That leaves him only two sessions with the team, one on Friday and one on Saturday, to prove his recovery before the derby, whether that means starting or coming off the bench.

Sporting director Mateu Alemany addressed the question before the Osasuna match, telling Movistar: "Whether he plays or not will depend a great deal on the condition of his quadriceps and on how he feels, because in the end we know what a muscular strain means."

Alemany went on: "Alvarez is training, preparing and devoting a lot of time to getting ready for the match, and I say that because I know him, he has a special desire to play in it, and he will do everything in his power to be present."

LaLiga
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

Alvarez is the biggest question mark hanging over Atletico ahead of the derby. Reach peak physical condition and he could start, given his importance to the Madrid side and the fact that he began a week ago against Liverpool at Anfield.

Jonathan David offers another option, either replacing Alvarez or partnering him. The Canadian striker has already proven his worth, scoring in each of his last two matches, against Real Sociedad and Osasuna, and adding an assist against the latter.

Alexander Sorloth, the other natural striker in the squad, is still not ready for the derby. A muscular injury picked up a month and a half ago has kept him out of all seven of Atleti's official matches, and next Sunday's clash will make it eight.

Pablo Barrios is the third injured man. He is likely to miss the derby against Real Madrid with a mild myofascial muscular injury in his right leg.

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