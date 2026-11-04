Algerian star Ibrahim Maza has opened the door to a dream move to Paris Saint-Germain. The Bayer Leverkusen man admits joining the French giants would be the fulfilment of a lifelong ambition, given their standing among the world's elite, amid reports linking him with a switch to the capital.

In an interview with "Sky Germany", Maza said: "Certainly, it would be a huge dream to play one day for such a prestigious club. I think we all realise the greatness of Paris Saint-Germain. It is one of the best clubs in the world, alongside Real Madrid, Barcelona and Arsenal."

The Algerian added, according to "Foot Mercato": "Playing for a club like this is a goal I am pursuing, as is the case for many footballers." It was a clear nod to his ambition of one day joining one of Europe's giants, the kind of talk that could pique PSG's interest even though no official move has surfaced so far.

His comments land amid growing chatter about PSG's interest. German press reports claim the French club are monitoring the Leverkusen man, viewing him as one of the most promising talents capable of boosting their attack over the coming years.

That interest, though, has yet to turn into concrete talks. Reports citing "RMC" suggest PSG have no intention of opening negotiations for the 20-year-old, whose market value sits at around 50 million euros according to "Transfermarkt".

Leverkusen, for their part, are in no mood to let him go any time soon. The German club are instead pushing to extend a contract that already runs until 2030, a reward for displays that have earned him a key role in the side. Some have even begun to tip him as a potential successor to Florian Wirtz, the current Liverpool star.

PSG, meanwhile, are hunting for attacking reinforcements, especially with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia facing a lengthy spell out due to a cruciate ligament injury. Even so, the club's hierarchy do not appear eager to sign a replacement in the coming winter window.

Luis Enrique, the Paris side's head coach, made that clear in recent press statements, insisting injuries do not automatically trigger signings. "No, not necessarily. The absence of injuries does not necessarily mean signing new players. At the start of the season I said we are capable of handling anything, even in the event of serious injuries, but we remain open to the available opportunities," he explained.

Another name in the mix is young Frenchman Eli Junior Kroupi, the 20-year-old Bournemouth forward, with English reports pointing to renewed PSG interest. For now, Maza and Kroupi sit among the names floated as options for the French club, with no sign of an official move to wrap up either deal.