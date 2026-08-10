Will he extend his contract at Bayern Munich or not? Harry Kane is said to have made his final decision

According to a report by the English daily newspaperThe Times, Bayern Munich are close to agreeing an early contract extension with Harry Kane. The England striker is set to add another two years to his current deal, which runs until 2027.

Once the 32-year-old returns from holiday, the final talks are scheduled for next week. Both sides have already largely agreed on the key terms.

Will Harry Kane earn more money at Bayern Munich in future?

Kane is not expected to receive a significant pay rise. Estimated to earn a gross annual salary of around €25 million, he will remain the top earner in the Munich squad regardless. According to the current reports, the upcoming talks will focus mainly on the structure of possible bonus payments.

In Munich, Kane and his family feel very much at home. Speculation over a possible return to the English Premier League, for example to break Alan Shearer’s goalscoring record, is therefore unfounded. A loose enquiry from Barcelona did not lead to any concrete negotiations, with Bayern Munich always remaining Kane's first point of contact.

Since joining from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023, Kane has scored 146 goals in all competitions for Bayern Munich. In the season just gone alone, he found the net 61 times in 51 appearances. According to the reports, his main sporting goal is to win more titles with Bayern Munich in the coming years, especially the Champions League.

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