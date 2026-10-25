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FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-TRAININGAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Will he emulate Vinicius? Diomande set for a date with history in his first Clasico

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Vinicius Junior
Y. Diomande
Spain
Brazil
Côte d’Ivoire

A special event awaits the Ivorian star

Real Madrid player, the Ivorian Yan Diomande, is set to mark a distinctive individual milestone in his first Clasico against Barcelona.

Los Blancos travel to Barcelona tonight in the tenth round of the Spanish league. The Catalans want to break their rivals and stretch the gap between them to nine points.

Barcelona sit top of La Liga on 27 points. Atletico Madrid follow on 25 after beating Deportivo La Coruna 1-0 yesterday, with Real Madrid third on 21.

According to AS, the Ivorian international stands one step from a record at this tender age, lining up for tonight's Clasico aged 19 years and 346 days.

Score, and Diomande would become the second-youngest Real Madrid player ever to find the net against Barcelona in the Spanish league. Only Vinicius Junior has done it younger, hitting the Blaugrana at 19 years and 233 days back in March 2020.

Read also: Catalonia unrest and memories of 2019: will the Clasico be postponed?

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